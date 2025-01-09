All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's foreign minister and his French counterpart agree on steps to strengthen support for Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 9 January 2025, 19:38
Ukraine's foreign minister and his French counterpart agree on steps to strengthen support for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, has spoken with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot about further strengthening support for Ukraine.

Source: Sybiha announced this on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Sybiha, during telephone conversations with Jean-Noël Barrot, they coordinated further steps to strengthen political and military support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sybiha: "I highly value France's contribution to our resilience. We also talked about the new Ukrainian initiative for Syria, ‘Food from Ukraine’."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

FranceUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
France
Several dozen Ukrainian soldiers deserted during training in France, French army official says – AFP
Pro-Russian hackers attack French city websites in retaliation for Ukraine support
Ukraine receives over €150 million for its defence industrial base from Denmark, France and Lithuania
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: