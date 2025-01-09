Ukraine's foreign minister and his French counterpart agree on steps to strengthen support for Ukraine

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, has spoken with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot about further strengthening support for Ukraine.

Source: Sybiha announced this on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Sybiha, during telephone conversations with Jean-Noël Barrot, they coordinated further steps to strengthen political and military support for Ukraine.

Quote from Sybiha: "I highly value France's contribution to our resilience. We also talked about the new Ukrainian initiative for Syria, ‘Food from Ukraine’."

Background:

On the same day, Andrii Sybiha spoke with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg about assistance to Ukraine and the Syrian people.

On Tuesday, 7 January, Andrii Sybiha spoke with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock about further steps to support the Syrian people.

