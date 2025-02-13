All Sections
Trump: Ukraine unlikely to return to 2014 borders

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 13 February 2025, 00:34
Trump: Ukraine unlikely to return to 2014 borders
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that it is unlikely that Ukraine will return to its 2024 borders.   

Source: Trump, cites The Washington Post 

Details: The news agency notes that Trump most likely suggested that Ukraine will have to cede land to Russia to end the war. 

According to Trump, it is doubtful that Ukraine will be able to return all the territory currently occupied by Russia. 

Quote from Trump: "It would just seem to me, and I’m not — I’m not making an opinion on it, but I’ve read a lot on it, and a lot of people think that that’s unlikely (the return of all the Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia – ed.)."

"Some of it will come back. I think some of it will come back. Yeah, some of that land (occupied by Russia – ed.) will come back." 

Background: 

  • The new US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, said on 12 February that a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is not a realistic goal, and that the US does not consider NATO membership for Ukraine a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement of the war.
  • Donald Trump announced that he plans to meet with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia.
  • Earlier on Wednesday, 12 February, Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin.
  • Trump said that during a "lengthy and highly productive phone call" with Putin, they discussed "Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects".
  • According to Trump, he and Putin agreed that they "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine".
  • Later, Trump spoke to Zelenskyy. 

