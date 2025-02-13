Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia to arrive in Ukraine – US State Department

The US Department of State has reported that Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, will visit Germany, Belgium and Ukraine from 13 to 22 February.

Source: US Department of State; Kellogg on X (Twitter)

Details: The US Department of State stated that Kellogg's visits aim to "advance President Trump’s goal of securing peace through strength in Ukraine and upholding the national security interests of the United States of America".

The US Department of State added that Kellogg will participate in the Munich Security Conference and visit NATO and EU headquarters in Brussels, where he will meet with allies and partners across Europe who are willing to cooperate with the United States to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and restore stability in Europe.

Quote from US Department of State: "In Ukraine, he will meet with government officials and private citizens who have bravely endured almost three years of war.

President Trump has made it clear that the fighting needs to stop, and the United States is ready to support a durable solution.

Special Presidential Envoy Kellogg is committed to carrying out the tough diplomacy it will take to achieve the President’s objective."

Details: Kellogg announced on X (Twitter) on the night of 12-13 February that he was departing for Europe.

Quote from Kellogg: "Heading to Europe to meet with Allies & partners who are ready to work with the US to achieve Trump's goal to end the war in Ukraine and restore stability in Europe.

Looking forward to productive meetings to get things moving swiftly."

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, and his team to visit Ukraine in the near future.

Recently, Kellogg stated that the US already has a "good, solid plan" to end the war in Ukraine.

