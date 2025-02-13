All Sections
China offers to organise Trump-Putin meeting without Zelenskyy – WSJ

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 February 2025, 07:58
China offers to organise Trump-Putin meeting without Zelenskyy – WSJ
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin during meeting in Beijing in May 2024. Stock photo: Kremlin

Chinese officials have proposed to US President Donald Trump's team that China organises a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin through intermediaries.

Source: The Wall Street Journal citing officials in Beijing and Washington familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The sources said that Chinese officials have in recent weeks offered the Trump team, through intermediaries, to host a summit between him and Putin and "facilitate peacekeeping efforts after an eventual truce".

However, it is noted that such a proposal was met with scepticism in the US and Europe. The newspaper notes this is due to concerns about the increasingly close ties between Beijing and Moscow.

The sources said the Chinese proposal includes a US-Russian summit without President Zelenskyy.

The White House refused to confirm whether it had received China's proposal. Meanwhile, the US President's Administration official called it "not viable at all".

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said he was unaware of the proposal. However, he hoped that "the parties will work for de-escalation and strive for political settlement".

The sources noted that Chinese leader Xi Jinping "doesn’t want any help in ending the war to compromise China’s close relationship with Russia".

Therefore, "the Chinese proposal doesn’t include any commitment from Beijing to reduce its enormous economic support for Moscow".

Background:

  • On 12 February, Trump and Putin agreed to begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine "immediately".
  • The foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Spain stressed after a meeting the same day that any peace "agreement" on Ukraine could not be achieved without the participation of Kyiv and its European partners.

