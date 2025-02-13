Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has said that Ukraine will take part in negotiations to end the war.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax, quoting Peskov

Details: Speaking to the Russian propagandist, Peskov said that Washington was Russia's main counterpart in the negotiations.

"One way or another, of course, Ukraine will take part in the negotiations. Of course, there will be a bilateral Russian-American track of this dialogue and a track that will, of course, be linked to Ukraine's engagement," he added.

This was Peskov's answer to the question of how the Kremlin views Ukraine's role in the negotiations. He also said that during the conversation between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, "the legal status of Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not discussed".

Background:

EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas believes that any peace deal to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war made behind the backs of Ukraine and Europe is doomed to failure.

Zelenskyy also expressed his belief that the European Union should participate in the negotiation process to resolve the war in Ukraine.

On 13 February, Zelenskyy said that if the United States and Russia negotiate a settlement to the war without Ukraine's participation, Ukraine will not accept it.

