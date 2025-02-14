Trump announces talks of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump has announced a high-level meeting next week between US, Ukrainian and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.
Source: Trump during a press conference at the White House
Details: Trump stated during a press conference in the Oval Office that the meeting in Saudi Arabia will not involve his personal participation or that of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Instead, it will include high-ranking officials from both countries and representatives from Ukraine.
Quote: "Tomorrow, there's a meeting in Munich. Then, next week, there's a meeting in Saudi Arabia – not with myself or President Putin, but with top officials – and Ukraine will be a part of it too. We're going to see if we can end that war. That war is a horrible war; it's a vicious, bloody war." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president - ed.]
Background:
- Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine would be a participant in future negotiations on the "end of the war".
- Trump had previously stated that he expected to meet personally with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin multiple times and suggested that they might first meet in Saudi Arabia.
- Prior to this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that if the US and Russia negotiate an end to the war without Ukraine’s participation, Ukraine will not accept such an agreement.
- Zelenskyy also expressed the belief that the European Union should be a party to the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine.
- Meanwhile, Trump refused to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks.
