All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump announces talks of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Saudi Arabia

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 14 February 2025, 03:08
Trump announces talks of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has announced a high-level meeting next week between US, Ukrainian and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Trump during a press conference at the White House 

Details: Trump stated during a press conference in the Oval Office that the meeting in Saudi Arabia will not involve his personal participation or that of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Instead, it will include high-ranking officials from both countries and representatives from Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Tomorrow, there's a meeting in Munich. Then, next week, there's a meeting in Saudi Arabia – not with myself or President Putin, but with top officials – and Ukraine will be a part of it too. We're going to see if we can end that war. That war is a horrible war; it's a vicious, bloody war." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president - ed.]

Background: 

  • Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine would be a participant in future negotiations on the "end of the war".
  • Trump had previously stated that he expected to meet personally with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin multiple times and suggested that they might first meet in Saudi Arabia.
  • Prior to this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that if the US and Russia negotiate an end to the war without Ukraine’s participation, Ukraine will not accept such an agreement.
  • Zelenskyy also expressed the belief that the European Union should be a party to the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, Trump refused to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks.

Support UP or become our patron!

negotiationsTrumpUkraineSaudi Arabia
Advertisement:
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
Plane carrying US secretary of state to Munich Security Conference turns back to Washington due to malfunction
Scholz urges Bundestag to recognise Russia's war in Ukraine as "emergency" for Europe
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: "Russia won't allow it"
Trump announces meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Munich
Trump's envoy says US access to Ukraine's mineral resources is part of security guarantees
All News
negotiations
Trump announces meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Munich
Trump says Ukraine will participate in "peace negotiations"
Polish PM: Ukraine, Europe and US must participate in peace talks together
RECENT NEWS
09:20
Russian loitering munition hits Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant shelter, fire extinguished, Zelenskyy says – video, photos
09:07
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
08:41
Russia attacks Ukraine with 133 drones, 131 of which fail to reach their target
08:25
Russian forces pressing on Pokrovsk and other fronts, total of 113 clashes in past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
08:19
Macron: Trump's return would be electroshock pushing Europe to take care of itself and Ukraine
07:57
Trump doesn't want pause, but complete end to war in Ukraine, US secretary of state says
07:17
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 81 artillery systems over past day
06:23
Plane carrying US secretary of state to Munich Security Conference turns back to Washington due to malfunction
05:27
Europe "intensively consulting" with US on war in Ukraine – NATO secretary general
05:00
Russia replenished tanks lost in 2024, but future issues loom, ISW says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: