Trump announces talks of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump has announced a high-level meeting next week between US, Ukrainian and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Trump during a press conference at the White House

Details: Trump stated during a press conference in the Oval Office that the meeting in Saudi Arabia will not involve his personal participation or that of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Instead, it will include high-ranking officials from both countries and representatives from Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Tomorrow, there's a meeting in Munich. Then, next week, there's a meeting in Saudi Arabia – not with myself or President Putin, but with top officials – and Ukraine will be a part of it too. We're going to see if we can end that war. That war is a horrible war; it's a vicious, bloody war." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president - ed.]

Background:

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine would be a participant in future negotiations on the "end of the war".

Trump had previously stated that he expected to meet personally with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin multiple times and suggested that they might first meet in Saudi Arabia.

Prior to this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that if the US and Russia negotiate an end to the war without Ukraine’s participation, Ukraine will not accept such an agreement.

Zelenskyy also expressed the belief that the European Union should be a party to the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Trump refused to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks.

Support UP or become our patron!