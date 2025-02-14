All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 February 2025, 09:07
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
JD Vance. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Vice President JD Vance stated on 13 February that Washington would impose sanctions on Moscow and potentially take military action if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not agree to a peace deal with Ukraine that ensures Kyiv's long-term independence.

Source: European Pravda, citing Vance in an interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ)

Quote from the WSJ: "Vance said the option of sending US troops to Ukraine if Moscow failed to negotiate in good faith remained 'on the table', striking a far tougher tone than did Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who on Wednesday suggested the US wouldn’t commit forces."

Advertisement:

Quote from Vance: "There are economic tools of leverage, there are of course military tools of leverage the US could use against Putin."

Details: Meanwhile, he suggested that "there is a deal that is going to come out of this that's going to shock a lot of people".

The US vice president also stressed that Trump "is not going to go in this with blinders on".

"He's going to say, 'Everything is on the table, let's make a deal'," Vance noted.

He pointed out that it is too early to determine how much Ukrainian territory might remain under Russian control or what security guarantees the US and other Western allies might provide to Kyiv, saying that these details should be worked out during peace talks.

"There are any number of formulations, of configurations, but we do care about Ukraine having sovereign independence," Vance said.

He added that the Trump administration will try to convince Putin that Russia will achieve more at the negotiating table than on the battlefield.

However, the US vice president admitted that Trump could change his mind depending on how the talks unfold.

"President Trump could say, look, we don’t want this thing, we might not like this thing, but we’re willing to put it back on the table if the Russians aren’t being good negotiating partners, or there are things that are very important to Ukrainians that we might want to take off the table," Vance said.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

USARussianegotiationspeace
Advertisement:
Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?
Radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike on Chornobyl shelter
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
Plane carrying US secretary of state to Munich Security Conference turns back to Washington due to malfunction
Scholz urges Bundestag to recognise Russia's war in Ukraine as "emergency" for Europe
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: "Russia won't allow it"
All News
USA
Macron: Trump's return would be electroshock pushing Europe to take care of itself and Ukraine
Trump doesn't want pause, but complete end to war in Ukraine, US secretary of state says
Plane carrying US secretary of state to Munich Security Conference turns back to Washington due to malfunction
RECENT NEWS
10:30
Ukrainian PM highlights major opportunities for cooperation with the EU on uranium, lithium, and titanium
10:22
Ukraine's Defence Ministry dismisses Utiushev, head of key digital weapon development
10:21
Possibility of Ukraine joining NATO is not ruled out – US official
10:19
Pentagon chief says his statements do not mean Ukraine cannot join NATO in future
10:11
Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?
10:08
Foreign Minister Wang Yi: China ready to work with all parties to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis"
10:01
Lithuanian president on Russia's demands: Aggressor cannot choose from menu
09:41
Radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike on Chornobyl shelter
09:35
Ukraine's army should be EU's military backbone, says Ukrainian PM
09:20
Russian loitering munition hits Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant shelter, fire extinguished, Zelenskyy says – video, photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: