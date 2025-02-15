US vice president accuses WSJ of misquoting his comments on sending US troops to Ukraine

US Vice President JD Vance has criticised The Wall Street Journal for distorting his words regarding the possibility of deploying US troops to Ukraine. He has emphasised that US military personnel should not be put in danger where it does not align with US interests and security.

Source: Vance on X (Twitter)

Quote: "As we've always said, American troops should never be put into harm's way where it doesn't advance American interests and security. This war is between Russia and Ukraine.

The fact that the WSJ twisted my words in the way they did for this story is absurd, but not surprising considering they have spent years pushing for more American sons and daughters in uniform to be unnecessarily deployed overseas."

Background:

US Vice President JD Vance gave an interview to The Wall Street Journal on 13 February, in which he stated that the option of sending US troops to Ukraine if Moscow failed to negotiate in good faith remained "on the table".

"There are economic tools of leverage, there are of course military tools of leverage the US could use against Putin," WSJ quoted Vance.

