US President Donald Trump has assigned roles to officials in charge of preparing "peace talks" to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: General Keith Kellogg at the Ukrainian Lunch organised by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, a Ukrainian charity organisation, at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg stated that he is involved in this process despite rumours of his removal spreading after a recent conversation between the US President and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

After his conversation with Putin, Trump announced a negotiating team that included his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, but did not mention Kellogg. Kellogg clarified that he is not involved in the Russian issue.

The general explained that Witkoff works more on the US-Russian line while he works on the US-Ukrainian-European line.

However, General Kellogg stressed that he would not make any decisions, as his task was to lay the groundwork for Trump's decisions.

"One of the reasons I'm here is to reach out to the Allies and we say, 'What do you think?'. And then I bring it back to the person that does make the decision. Keith Kellogg does not make the decisions, it's the president of the United States. I will never move into his territory of decision-making," he explained.

Kellogg also stated that he believes Trump's work is effective, adding that they had done more in the last 30 days to end the war than the previous administration had in three years.

Notably, in his speech, the general did not mention Ukraine's victory or superiority, focusing instead on the end of the war.

Background:

On Saturday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that NATO should form the foundation of security guarantees, though he acknowledged there is an alternative.

In Europe, discussions are ongoing about actions that could take place without the United States. Specifically, Germany may begin supplying Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the country's elections.

