Polish Foreign Minister: Trump's envoy presented US negotiation tactics that give "hope"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 February 2025, 17:30
Polish Foreign Minister: Trump's envoy presented US negotiation tactics that give hope
Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that he had familiarised himself with the US tactics regarding negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, and these ideas give him "hope" even though they are "unorthodox".

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Sikorski: "General Kellogg [the US envoy to Russia and Ukraine – ed.] has presented to me personally and to the circle of European allies, the United States’ negotiating tactics... I will not reveal them here. They raise some hopes. They are unorthodox, but we wish them luck."

Background: 

  • Keith Kellogg surprised Europe by stating that it would not have a seat at the table for negotiations to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • However, EU countries stated that a peace agreement with Russia without Europe is not an option.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an emergency summit of European leaders on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and European security.

