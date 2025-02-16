The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach

The British newspaper The Guardian has revealed that European leaders will discuss the possibility of Ukraine automatically joining NATO if Russia violates a ceasefire agreement in the event of a peace deal, during a meeting in Paris on Monday, 17 February.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: European diplomatic sources reported that the summit, set to take place on Monday afternoon, will be attended by the leaders of Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark, along with the President of the European Commission, the President of the European Council and the NATO Secretary General.

The Guardian says the meeting will focus on what defence capabilities Europe could provide to Ukraine to ensure reliable security guarantees. This reportedly includes a plan for Ukraine to automatically gain NATO membership should Russia clearly breach a ceasefire agreement.

The proposal for Ukraine’s NATO membership under the condition of a Russian ceasefire violation was initially put forward by some US senators and has now gained support from several European leaders, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Stubb expressed concerns about Russia’s ambitions, stating that the West must not open the door to Russian fantasies about spheres of influence. He emphasised that any negotiations must guarantee Ukraine’s "independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Background:

Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, briefed European leaders in Munich on the US negotiation strategy, which Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski described as "unorthodox" and "giving hope".

This week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff will represent the US in negotiations with Russian officials in Riyadh.

