All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump's special envoy Kellogg reveals details of his upcoming Ukraine visit

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 17 February 2025, 20:57
Trump's special envoy Kellogg reveals details of his upcoming Ukraine visit
Keith Kellogg. Stock photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Russo-Ukrainian war, will arrive in Ukraine on Wednesday, 19 February, and spend three days there.

Source: Kellogg after meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg announced that he will travel to Ukraine by train from Poland, which he will visit on Tuesday, 18 February, and arrive in Kyiv "on Wednesday morning".

Advertisement:

The envoy noted that the trip to Ukraine was still being finalised but confirmed that he would be going there. He also said that he would have the opportunity to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy expressed hope that Kellogg will visit Ukrainian troops defending the country on the front lines.
  • On Monday, Kellogg pointed out that Ukraine will make its own decision on whether to accept a future peace deal.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAUkrainewarpeace
Advertisement:
updatedExplosions rock Kyiv: Russian drone wreckage falls on territory of company
Ship violating sanctions by transporting Russian oil to Europe struck by explosion in Italy
Trump's special envoy Kellogg reveals details of his upcoming Ukraine visit
Sanctions, Zelenskyy, and the prospect of a jail term: an interview with Petro Poroshenko
Zelenskyy: Ukraine unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
Ukraine's former president on his desire to become president again: I was misunderstood
All News
USA
Zelenskyy: US saying things today that are very pleasing to Putin
US security guarantee is only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again, UK PM says
Trump's Ukraine-Russia envoy says US will not impose peace deal on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedExplosions rock Kyiv: Russian drone wreckage falls on territory of company
23:11
Zelenskyy: US saying things today that are very pleasing to Putin
22:53
Russia is real threat to Europe's security, we need to rearm, Danish PM says
22:49
Ship violating sanctions by transporting Russian oil to Europe struck by explosion in Italy
22:30
US security guarantee is only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again, UK PM says
22:26
EXPLAINERHow the US tried to push a burdensome resource deal on Ukraine and why it failed
22:04
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive on official visit to Türkiye
21:35
Emergency workers, police officers and local military administration head injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy stands firm against exclusion of NATO membership for Kyiv from peace talks
20:57
Trump's special envoy Kellogg reveals details of his upcoming Ukraine visit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: