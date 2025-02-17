Trump's special envoy Kellogg reveals details of his upcoming Ukraine visit

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Russo-Ukrainian war, will arrive in Ukraine on Wednesday, 19 February, and spend three days there.

Source: Kellogg after meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg announced that he will travel to Ukraine by train from Poland, which he will visit on Tuesday, 18 February, and arrive in Kyiv "on Wednesday morning".

The envoy noted that the trip to Ukraine was still being finalised but confirmed that he would be going there. He also said that he would have the opportunity to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Background:

Zelenskyy expressed hope that Kellogg will visit Ukrainian troops defending the country on the front lines.

On Monday, Kellogg pointed out that Ukraine will make its own decision on whether to accept a future peace deal.

