Ukraine has brought back the remains of 757 fallen soldiers through ongoing repatriation efforts.

Details: Of the fallen soldiers repatriated:

– 451 were from the Donetsk front,

– 71 from the Bakhmut front;

– 51 from the Vuhledar front;

– 13 from the Luhansk front;

–137 from the Zaporizhzhia front;

– 34 were retrieved from morgues on Russian territory.

Law enforcement investigators, in collaboration with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, are committed to swiftly identifying the fallen soldiers.

