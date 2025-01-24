All Sections
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 January 2025, 14:11
Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine has brought back the remains of 757 fallen soldiers through ongoing repatriation efforts.

Source: The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War 

Details: Of the fallen soldiers repatriated:  

– 451 were from the Donetsk front,  

– 71 from the Bakhmut front;

– 51 from the Vuhledar front;

– 13 from the Luhansk front;  

–137 from the Zaporizhzhia front;

– 34 were retrieved from morgues on Russian territory.

Law enforcement investigators, in collaboration with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, are committed to swiftly identifying the fallen soldiers. 

