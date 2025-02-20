All Sections
Trump: World War III "not so far away" but will not happen under his presidency

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 20 February 2025, 02:50
Trump: World War III not so far away but will not happen under his presidency
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that World War III is "not so far away", but he claimed it will not happen during his presidency.

Source: CNN citing Trump at the Future Investment Initiative Institute Priority Summit in Miami

Details: Trump pointed to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, warning that World War III is "not so far away". However, he stated that his presidency would prevent it from happening.

Quote: "Around the world, I’m moving quickly to end wars, settle conflicts and restore the planet to peace – I want peace, and I don’t want to see … everybody being killed."

"And take a look at the death in the Middle East, and the death that’s taking place between Russia and Ukraine that’s been going on, and we’re going to end it. 

There’s no profit for anyone in having World War III, and you’re not so far away from it, I’ll tell you right now, you’re not so far away. If we would have had [President Joe Biden’s] administration for another year, you would have been in World War III, and now it’s not going to happen."

Details: Trump thanked Saudi Arabia, which supported the summit held on Tuesday, for organising talks between the US and Russia this week, calling them "a big step". Meanwhile, he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "a modestly successful comedian" and "a dictator without elections", repeating Russian narratives about the Ukrainian leader.

Earlier, Trump and Zelenskyy had a dispute on social media, with Zelenskyy stating that his US counterpart "lives in this disinformation space" and is "(helping) Putin out of his isolation".

"I love Ukraine, but Zelensky has done a terrible job – his country is shattered, and millions and millions of people have unnecessarily died – and you can’t bring a war to an end if you don’t talk to both sides," Trump said, defending the decision not to invite Ukraine to participate in the talks in Saudi Arabia.

Quote: "So, we hope to see a ceasefire soon and to reestablish stability in Europe and the Middle East."

