Putin aims for maximum concessions from the US – ISW

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is trying to maximise the effectiveness of the Russian delegation at the talks (with the US - ed.) to obtain maximum concessions from the United States.

Source: ISW

Quote: "Russian leader Vladimir Putin is reportedly trying to optimise the Russian negotiations delegation to be most effective with the specific individuals whom the United States chooses for its negotiation delegation, likely in an effort to extract maximum concessions from the United States."

Details: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will appoint a negotiator to talk to the United States after the United States appoints its negotiator.

The Russian media outlet Meduza reported, citing a source close to the Kremlin, that the United States was the first to choose its delegation for bilateral talks in Saudi Arabia, after which Russia tried to "select relevant" counterparts for each of the selected American officials.

The Moscow Times reported, citing a diplomatic source familiar with the course of the 18 February meeting, that the Kremlin is seeking to restore access to the Central Bank of Russia's frozen reserves in the US, worth about US$6 billion.

The source claimed the Russian delegation at the talks in Saudi Arabia insisted that the United States agree that the two countries fully reopen their diplomatic missions and return Russian diplomatic property to the United States previously confiscated by US authorities on charges of being used for intelligence purposes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States and Russia had agreed to restore "the functionality of (their - ed.) respective missions in Washington and Moscow".

Quote: "The Kremlin appears to be attempting to push the United States to accept economic and diplomatic terms that are unrelated to the war in Ukraine, possibly in return for Ukrainian and Western concessions that are related to the war.

US acceptance of these economic and diplomatic terms – without demanding any Russian concessions on Ukraine in return – would give away leverage that the United States will need to achieve US President Donald Trump's stated objective of achieving a lasting and enduring peace that benefits the United States and Ukraine."

Details: Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz reiterated on 18 February that US President Donald Trump's position that the war in Ukraine must end in a "fair, enduring, sustainable and acceptable to all parties involved" remains unchanged.

Rubio later noted that concessions must be "made by all sides" to end the war.

He stressed that the war could only end when "everyone involved" – which included Ukraine, Russia, and US partners in Europe – is "OK with" and accepts an agreement to end the war.

Asked about his assessment of Russia's desire for peace after the Saudi talks, Rubio said that Russia seemed willing to "begin to engage in a serious process to determine" a mechanism to end the war, but that the outcome would depend on the willingness of each party to the war to "agree to certain things".

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 19 February:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz reiterated on 18 February that US President Donald Trump's position that the war in Ukraine must end in a way that is "fair, enduring, sustainable, and acceptable to all parties involved" remains unchanged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated on 19 February that Ukraine needs either NATO membership or strong military and security guarantees for a sustainable peace.

US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on 19 February for his first official visit to Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces continue to conduct drone strikes against Russian energy facilities supplying the Russian military.

Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Vovchansk and Toretsk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Borova, Siversk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka.

Russian federal subjects are reportedly halting their recruitment of foreigners who do not speak Russian for service in the Russian military.

