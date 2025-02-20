Poll shows 63% of Ukrainians oppose any elections until end of war

Recent opinion polls from February 2025 show that 63% of Ukrainians are against holding any elections until the war ends.

Source: Poll conducted in February 2025 by the Sociological Centre Socis; Ukrainska Pravdaʼs article A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings

Quote: "Fewer than 1% of the respondents would like only presidential elections to be held, about 3% are in favour of reelecting only the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), and 29% support the simultaneous reelection of the Rada and the president. But over 63% believe elections should not be held until the war is over."

Advertisement:

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is ready to talk about elections in the country, but Ukrainians do not want this due to concerns that lifting martial law could weaken the country’s defence.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, speaking to journalists in Mar-a-Lago, said that he supported Russia's demands for presidential elections in Ukraine, as the rating of support for the Ukrainian leader supposedly dropped to 4%.

The Ukrainian president stated that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation. Following this, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

US Vice President JD Vance said that elections in Ukraine must take place and are now part of US policy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!