Speaker Johnson on bill in support of Ukraine: no appetite for that

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 21 February 2025, 06:48
Mike Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has stated that there is "no appetite" for passing a new bill in support of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform citing Johnson on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington on Thursday, 20 February

Details: When asked whether he saw the possibility of passing a new bill to support Ukraine if the war dragged on, Johnson replied, "There's no appetite for that".

Johnson then turned to the audience with the question, which chanted in unison, "No!".

However, Johnson also noted that the war must be brought to an end. In addition, he said that European allies also recognise the necessity of this.

"President Trump is exactly right. It's time for it to end," Johnson stated, adding that Trump has the power to do so.

Previously: US House Speaker Republican Mike Johnson already said that he had "no appetite for further Ukraine funding".

Background

  • US President Donald Trump called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator, accusing him of refusing to hold elections.
  • Earlier, Zelenskyy responded to Trump's claims that his support among Ukrainians was allegedly as low as 4%.
  • Zelenskyy stated that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.
  • Trump’s claims about Zelenskyy’s low approval ratings were also refuted by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who asserted that the Ukrainian president's approval rating was comparable to Trump’s own.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAaid for UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
