Speaker Johnson hopes Trump will win elections and end war in Ukraine so further aid unnecessary

US House Speaker Republican Mike Johnson has expressed his hope that Donald Trump wins the presidential elections and "puts an end" to the war in Ukraine, suggesting that the approval of further aid for Ukraine would not be necessary.

Source: Johnson in an interview with Punchbowl News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked about the possibility of further support for Ukraine being approved in Congress, Johnson stated that "I don’t have an appetite for further Ukraine funding and I hope it’s not necessary".

Quote: "If President Trump wins [the elections], I believe that he actually can bring that conflict to a close. I really do. I think he'll call Putin and tell him that this is enough."

He also commented that if Kamala Harris wins, the war in Ukraine would not end, describing that scenario as "desperate and dangerous".

Background:

Mike Johnson had previously delayed the passage of a US$61 billion aid package for Ukraine and US allies at the beginning of 2024 but eventually proposed a similar bill that was approved in April.

The situation in the US Congress may change in favour of Republicans after the November 2024 elections, potentially adding more uncertainty to the future approval of funding for Ukraine.

Republican presidential candidate Trump has repeatedly claimed he will end the war in Ukraine even before taking presidential office and has warned of a third World War if his opponent Harris wins.

