Macron: We are committed to ensure just, solid and lasting return of peace to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that "European colleagues and allies" are committed to ensuring "peace returns to Ukraine in a just, solid, and lasting manner".

Source: Macron on the X (Twitter)

Quote: "Over the past few hours, I have spoken with Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa, Olaf Scholz, Keir Starmer, Recep Erdoğan and Viktor Orbán.

Advertisement:

Following discussions over the past few days with European colleagues and allies, we are committed to ensuring that peace returns to Ukraine in a just, solid, and lasting manner, and that the security of Europeans is strengthened through all upcoming negotiations."

Background:

Earlier, Macron called on Europeans to make strategic decisions on European defence in the coming weeks and to introduce joint European funding to increase procurement and production.

Macron also said that the decision to send troops to Ukraine would not be made immediately and that peace is needed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!