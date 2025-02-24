All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Macron: We are committed to ensure just, solid and lasting return of peace to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 24 February 2025, 02:38
Macron: We are committed to ensure just, solid and lasting return of peace to Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that "European colleagues and allies" are committed to ensuring "peace returns to Ukraine in a just, solid, and lasting manner".

Source: Macron on the X (Twitter)

Quote: "Over the past few hours, I have spoken with Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa, Olaf Scholz, Keir Starmer, Recep Erdoğan and Viktor Orbán.

Advertisement:

Following discussions over the past few days with European colleagues and allies, we are committed to ensuring that peace returns to Ukraine in a just, solid, and lasting manner, and that the security of Europeans is strengthened through all upcoming negotiations."

Background: 

  • Earlier, Macron called on Europeans to make strategic decisions on European defence in the coming weeks and to introduce joint European funding to increase procurement and production.
  • Macron also said that the decision to send troops to Ukraine would not be made immediately and that peace is needed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronEuropeRusso-Ukrainian warnegotiations
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
Ukrainian deputy PM: Ukraine and US in final stages of negotiations on minerals deal
Lithuanian president proposes to fix 1 January 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession to EU
EU adopts 16th package of sanctions against Russia targeting shadow fleet, propaganda media outlets and banks
Leaders of Canada, Baltic states, Nordic countries and Spain arrive in Kyiv – photos
All News
Macron
Macron and Starmer to urge Trump to support military peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, WSJ says
Macron, Duda and von der Leyen are European leaders viewed most positively by Ukrainians
Macron says peace must be reached first before deploying foreign troops in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:29
EU military aid package to Ukraine may increase to €30bn, says Radio Liberty editor
14:19
As Trump is ready to abandon Ukraine, Europe must redefine global security architecture
14:07
US Secretary of Defense and US National Security Adviser avoid calling Russia aggressor in TV interview
13:57
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
13:50
210 civilians, including 11 children, killed in Kyiv over 3 years of war
13:34
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
13:24
Denmark announces new €270m aid package for Ukraine
13:20
The Times: French president and UK PM urge Trump not to hold bilateral talks with Russia on Ukraine
12:57
The Guardian: EU spends more on oil and gas from Russia than on financial aid to Ukraine
12:45
Ukrainian deputy PM: Ukraine and US in final stages of negotiations on minerals deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: