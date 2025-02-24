All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Lithuanian president proposes to fix 1 January 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession to EU

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 24 February 2025, 11:54
Lithuanian president proposes to fix 1 January 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession to EU
Nausėda and Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Nausėda on X (Twitter)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has proposed to fix 1 January 2030 as the date of Ukraine's accession to the European Union. 

Source: Nausėda at the plenary session of the Support Ukraine forum in Kyiv on 24 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nausėda noted that now is the time for leadership and Europeans must take responsibility without delay. 

Advertisement:

"The security of Europe depends on the security of Ukraine. That is why I want to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU. I propose a date of 1 January 2030," Nausėda said.

He added that the opening of the first cluster of negotiations could be made possible in the coming weeks. "Let's make Ukraine's path to the EU inevitable," Nausėda said.

Background:

  • In mid-February, a media outlet reported, citing sources, that the Hungarians had blocked the opening of the first cluster in the framework of the EU accession negotiations with Ukraine.
  • Later, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna confirmed that Hungary had blocked Ukraine's accession to the EU. Hungary demanded that the list of conditions imposed on Ukraine be expanded.
  • On 22 February, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the Hungarians would decide the fate of Ukraine's membership in the EU and that Ukraine would never join the union against their will.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUkraineEuropean integrationLithuania
Advertisement:
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
EU chief diplomat: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, Ukraine must be part of NATO
UK hits Russia with its largest sanctions package since 2022
FT: Zelenskyy yelled at Trump envoy during dispute over mineral deal
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
All News
EU
EU adopts 16th package of sanctions against Russia targeting shadow fleet, propaganda media outlets and banks
Ukraine to receive €3.5bn from EU in March, European Commission president says
European Commission president and European Council president arrive in Kyiv – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
18:57
Russian forces attack car in Sumy with drone, killing driver
18:53
London takes a stand against Putin's allies: British minister on new sanctions regime
18:51
Ukraine to receive short-range air defence systems from Lithuania – photo
18:40
US opposes Ukrainian UN resolution condemning Russian aggression
18:33
Norway to buy over US$300 million worth of Ukrainian-made equipment for Kyiv
18:19
Boris Johnson believes that "minerals deal" will be beneficial for Ukraine
17:53
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
17:52
Ireland plans to provide Ukraine with air defence radar systems
17:34
Some bodies were so mutilated that sex could not be determined, Ukrainian police recall de-occupation
17:27
One person killed in Russian attack on Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: