Trump refuses to call Putin dictator: "I don't use those words lightly"
US President Donald Trump has declined to call Russian ruler Vladimir Putin a dictator, stating that he "does not use those words lightly".
Source: European Pravda, citing Trump during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on 24 February
Details: Journalists asked Trump whether he would label Putin a dictator after using that term for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"I don't use those words lightly," the US president responded.
He added that it is important to "see how it all works out" and expressed hope that there is "a chance of a really good settlement between various countries".
Quote from Trump: "You're talking about Europe and you're talking about Ukraine, as part of that whole situation. The other side has a lot of support also. Let’s see how it all works out. It might work out."
Background:
- Last week, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.
- Zelenskyy later said he was not offended by these remarks.
