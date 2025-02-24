All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump refuses to call Putin dictator: "I don't use those words lightly"

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 24 February 2025, 21:37
Trump refuses to call Putin dictator: I don't use those words lightly
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has declined to call Russian ruler Vladimir Putin a dictator, stating that he "does not use those words lightly".

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on 24 February

Details: Journalists asked Trump whether he would label Putin a dictator after using that term for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

"I don't use those words lightly," the US president responded.

He added that it is important to "see how it all works out" and expressed hope that there is "a chance of a really good settlement between various countries".

Quote from Trump: "You're talking about Europe and you're talking about Ukraine, as part of that whole situation. The other side has a lot of support also. Let’s see how it all works out. It might work out."

Background:

  • Last week, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.
  • Zelenskyy later said he was not offended by these remarks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinUSA
Advertisement:
Trump believes war in Ukraine could end "within weeks"
Trump refuses to call Putin dictator: "I don't use those words lightly"
Trump says he may meet with Zelenskyy "this or next week" for mineral resources deal
correctedUN adopts US resolution with amendments calling for restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
EU chief diplomat: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, Ukraine must be part of NATO
All News
Trump
Trump believes Ukraine can reclaim part of its territory seized by Russia
Trump believes war in Ukraine could end "within weeks"
Trump approves deployment of European troops to Ukraine and promises US "backing"
RECENT NEWS
23:33
Russians strike Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women
23:11
Macron discusses peacekeeping mission in Ukraine with Trump, says countries are willing to join
23:01
Trump believes Putin won't oppose European peacekeepers in Ukraine
22:33
Putin supports Trump's proposal to cut defence spending and invites US to jointly mine aluminium
22:31
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s campaigning worked and who will be Germany’s new Chancellor
22:21
Trump believes Ukraine can reclaim part of its territory seized by Russia
22:19
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast: one person killed, five injured
21:55
Trump believes war in Ukraine could end "within weeks"
21:38
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian assault on Kupiansk front, Kharkiv Oblast – video
21:37
Trump refuses to call Putin dictator: "I don't use those words lightly"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: