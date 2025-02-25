All Sections
Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 25 February 2025, 02:56
Time for Russia and Ukraine to make difficult choices and end the fighting US at UN
Dorothy Shea. Screenshot

The United States at the UN have called on Russia and Ukraine to "make difficult choices" and cease hostilities, adding that "it will be challenging to get an agreement".

Source: Ukrinform citing Dorothy Shea, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at a Security Council meeting

Quote from Shea: "We recognise it will be challenging to get an agreement, but the time for Russia and Ukraine to make difficult choices and end the fighting is now."

Details: Shea reiterated statements by US President Donald Trump on the need to achieve lasting peace.

She noted that the United States maintained close contact with Ukrainian colleagues throughout the war, referring to it as a "conflict".

Shea also said that they initiated a direct dialogue with Russia last week. And as Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated after talks in Riyadh, the United States and Russia had committed to negotiating a resolution to the conflict.

She noted that a ceasefire should be long-term and acceptable to all parties involved.

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine could be over "within weeks".
  • The UN Security Council rejected an amendment proposed by Russia to a resolution that sought to alter the wording regarding the war in Ukraine. However, the document does not name Russia as the aggressor.

