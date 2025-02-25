All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU proposes its own deal on minerals to Ukraine – European commissioner

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukTuesday, 25 February 2025, 08:42
EU proposes its own deal on minerals to Ukraine – European commissioner
Stéphane Séjourné. Stock photo: Getty Images

European Commissioner for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy Stéphane Séjourné has stated that he proposed a mutually beneficial agreement on Ukraine’s critical minerals to Ukrainian officials during his visit to the city of Kyiv with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Source: French news agency AFP with reference to Séjourné’s statement on 24 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine’s wealth of natural resources, including manganese, titanium, graphite and lithium, has become the subject of tense talks between Kyiv and Washington. US President Donald Trump insists that the United States deserves to "get its money back" for assisting in Ukraine’s defence against the Russian invasion.

Advertisement:

Séjourné stated that he had proposed an alternative potential agreement to Ukrainian officials during his visit to Kyiv.

"Twenty-one out of the thirty critical materials that Europe needs can be supplied by Ukraine as part of a win-win partnership," he said after the meeting, which took place on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"The added value that Europe offers is that we will never ask for an agreement that is not mutually beneficial," he added.

Background

  • On 24 February, US President Donald Trump stated that he was ready to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House "this week or next week" to sign an agreement on the use of mineral resources.
  • Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna reported that Ukrainian and US negotiators were in the final stages of talks on the mineral resources agreement.
  • During a press conference on 23 February, Zelenskyy stated that the agreement with the United States on the use of Ukrainian natural resources must include clear security guarantees from the US.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUkraine
Advertisement:
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
Russian 25 February attack: Ukrainian air defence downs 6 missiles and 133 drones
Ukrainian parliament voted for resolution on Ukraine's elections after ceasefire
WSJ: Ukraine could maintain current pace of war until summer without US aid
Woman injured, houses damaged in Russian Shahed drone attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
All News
EU
Poland on opening Cluster 6 in negotiations with Ukraine: it will be tough discussion
European Commission hopes to open three negotiation clusters for Ukraine's EU accession by June
Details of military aid package for Ukraine to be discussed at EU leaders' summit on 6 March
RECENT NEWS
14:44
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
14:11
Russians occupy village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainians push them back from Uspenivka
13:58
Ukraine and Europe should prepare to fight Russia without US support, former Lithuanian foreign minister says
13:57
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
13:47
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
13:45
US secretary of state explains why US voted against UN resolution condemning Russian aggression
13:32
Russia strikes Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs: 2 women injured
13:24
Poland on opening Cluster 6 in negotiations with Ukraine: it will be tough discussion
13:08
Kremlin denies Trump's claim that Putin agreed to European peacekeepers in Ukraine
12:58
Putin offers to sell rare-earth minerals to US, including from occupied territories of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: