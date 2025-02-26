Russia occupies Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 02:24
On the night of 25-26 February, the DeepState analytical project reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Details: Analysts report that the Russians advanced near Preobrazhenka in Donetsk Oblast and in Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast.
Background:
- On 25 February, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast, and the Ukrainian defence forces had pushed back the Russians near Uspenivka.
- On 24 February, the project updated the maps and reported that the Russians had advanced in Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, with the village in the "grey zone".
- On 19 February, it was reported that the Russians had captured Dachne and Zelenivka in Donetsk Oblast.
- On 17 February, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Sribne in Donetsk Oblast and advanced near several settlements in the region.
