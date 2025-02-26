Russia occupies Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

The territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

On the night of 25-26 February, the DeepState analytical project reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: Analysts report that the Russians advanced near Preobrazhenka in Donetsk Oblast and in Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast.

