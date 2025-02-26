All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia occupies Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 02:24
Russia occupies Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
The territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

On the night of 25-26 February, the DeepState analytical project reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: Analysts report that the Russians advanced near Preobrazhenka in Donetsk Oblast and in Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationDonetsk OblastKharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast kills 1 person and injures 2 – photos
Trump unveils special US$5 million green card for wealthy immigrants, open to Russian oligarchs
Shahed drone hits a high-rise building in Kharkiv: fire breaks out – photos
Ukraine-US mineral resources agreement may be signed on 28 February – media outlets
Economic value of US aid to Ukraine is two times lower than official estimates, study finds
All News
occupation
Russians occupy village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainians push them back from Uspenivka
Russians continue attempts to capture Pokrovsk, most clashes occurred there in one day - Ukraine's General Staff
Some bodies were so badly mutilated that sex could not be determined: Ukrainian police recall de-occupation
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Trump agreed to support European peacekeepers in Ukraine – French minister
09:36
Ukraine's Special Forces eliminate Russian platoon, capturing Russian soldier who revealed unit's positions – video
09:16
US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico
09:15
Russia attacks Ukraine with 177 drones: 110 of them destroyed, 66 disappear from radar
09:09
Apple restricts access to corporate developer platform in Russia
08:28
Russians drop 128 guided aerial bombs in one day at front, 98 combat clashes in total – General Staff
08:14
Russia reports alleged large-scale drone attack: explosions heard in port area
07:18
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast kills 1 person and injures 2 – photos
07:10
Trump unveils special US$5 million green card for wealthy immigrants, open to Russian oligarchs
07:07
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers and 19 tanks over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: