Russian reporter escorted out of Zelenskyy-Trump press meeting
Friday, 28 February 2025, 20:25
A reporter from the Russian news agency TASS was escorted out of the press meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump by White House staff.
Source: Reuters; The Independent's Andrew Feinberg
Details: Reuters reported that the White House staff removed the Russian reporter when they learned he was not on the list of approved news agencies.
Background:
- On 28 February, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump to sign the mineral resources agreement.
- The bilateral agreement establishing the terms and conditions for the reconstruction investment fund was set to be signed during Zelenskyy’s visit.
- During a press meeting, Zelenskyy argued with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance.
- Trump said that Ukraine would continue to receive US weapons but expressed hope that these supplies would not be as large, as he wants to end the war quickly.
- Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.
