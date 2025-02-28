All Sections
Russian reporter escorted out of Zelenskyy-Trump press meeting

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 February 2025, 20:25
The meeting. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A reporter from the Russian news agency TASS was escorted out of the press meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump by White House staff.

Source: Reuters; The Independent's Andrew Feinberg

Details: Reuters reported that the White House staff removed the Russian reporter when they learned he was not on the list of approved news agencies.

Background:

  • On 28 February, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump to sign the mineral resources agreement.
  • The bilateral agreement establishing the terms and conditions for the reconstruction investment fund was set to be signed during Zelenskyy’s visit.
  • During a press meeting, Zelenskyy argued with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance.
  • Trump said that Ukraine would continue to receive US weapons but expressed hope that these supplies would not be as large, as he wants to end the war quickly.
  • Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.

