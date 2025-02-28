Russian reporter escorted out of Zelenskyy-Trump press meeting

A reporter from the Russian news agency TASS was escorted out of the press meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump by White House staff.

Source: Reuters; The Independent's Andrew Feinberg

Details: Reuters reported that the White House staff removed the Russian reporter when they learned he was not on the list of approved news agencies.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 28 February, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump to sign the mineral resources agreement.

The bilateral agreement establishing the terms and conditions for the reconstruction investment fund was set to be signed during Zelenskyy’s visit.

During a press meeting, Zelenskyy argued with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance.

Trump said that Ukraine would continue to receive US weapons but expressed hope that these supplies would not be as large, as he wants to end the war quickly.

Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!