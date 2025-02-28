All Sections
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 February 2025, 21:48
The table in the East Room where the presidents were to have signed the minerals agreement. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

CNN has learned the details of what happened behind closed doors after a public argument broke out in the White House between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States and Vice President JD Vance.

Source: European Pravda, citing CNN

Details: CNN sources say after the public part of the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy ended, the US president and his advisers went to a separate room.

Trump held consultations with Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and other advisers.

It was then that Trump finally decided that Zelenskyy was "not in a place to negotiate", CNN writes, and instructed Rubio and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz to pass on the message that the Ukrainian president should leave.

A White House spokesman told CNN that the Ukrainians objected and wanted to continue the talks, but the Americans refused. Shortly afterwards, Zelenskyy left.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy had an argument with President Trump and VP Vance during the press meeting.
  • Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule
  • Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.
  • Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, have already expressed their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

TrumpZelenskyyUSA
