All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US secretary of state says Zelenskyy should apologise for "fiasco" at White House

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 03:58
US secretary of state says Zelenskyy should apologise for fiasco at White House
Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should apologise for allegedly turning the meeting at the White House with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance "into the fiasco for him".

Source: Rubio in an interview with CNN

Details: In addition, Rubio questioned whether Zelenskyy truly wanted peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There was no need for him [Zelenskyy] to go in there and become antagonistic."

"When you start talking about that aggressively – and the president is a deal maker, he made deals his entire life – you’re not going to get people to the table.

And so you start to perceive that maybe Zelenskyy doesn’t want a peace deal. He says he does, but maybe he doesn’t."

Previously: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered a question about whether he would like to apologise to his American counterpart Donald Trump after a dispute in the White House that occurred earlier on 28 February. 

Background

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a dispute with his US counterpart Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • In response, Trump said that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".
  • Meanwhile, European leaders publicly supported Ukraine.
  • Italy will propose that its partners hold an immediate summit with the United States, European countries and other allies to discuss challenges, "starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years".
  • Speaking to journalists outside the White House, Trump said that Zelenskyy must say that he wants peace in order to resume negotiations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USATrumpZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine
Zelenskyy on dispute in White House: We have to understand Ukraine's stance
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
Ukraine and US fail to sign minerals agreement
All News
USA
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine
Russia demonstrates deepening relations with US adversaries – ISW
Zelenskyy responds to US Senator Graham on resignation
RECENT NEWS
07:56
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
07:30
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine
06:22
Moscow claims almost 50 drones attacked Russian territories and occupied Crimea overnight
06:10
Russia demonstrates deepening relations with US adversaries – ISW
05:18
Zelenskyy responds to US Senator Graham on resignation
04:32
Russian strikes on Kharkiv damage civilian infrastructure and injure 7 people – photos, video
03:58
US secretary of state says Zelenskyy should apologise for "fiasco" at White House
03:00
Australian PM expresses support for Ukrainian people in "time of need"
01:58
Zelenskyy: Relations with US are more than just two presidents
01:48
updatedRussians launch large-scale attack on Kharkiv, striking medical facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: