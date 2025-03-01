US secretary of state says Zelenskyy should apologise for "fiasco" at White House

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should apologise for allegedly turning the meeting at the White House with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance "into the fiasco for him".

Source: Rubio in an interview with CNN

Details: In addition, Rubio questioned whether Zelenskyy truly wanted peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Quote: "There was no need for him [Zelenskyy] to go in there and become antagonistic."

"When you start talking about that aggressively – and the president is a deal maker, he made deals his entire life – you’re not going to get people to the table.

And so you start to perceive that maybe Zelenskyy doesn’t want a peace deal. He says he does, but maybe he doesn’t."

Previously: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered a question about whether he would like to apologise to his American counterpart Donald Trump after a dispute in the White House that occurred earlier on 28 February.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a dispute with his US counterpart Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

In response, Trump said that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".

Meanwhile, European leaders publicly supported Ukraine.

Italy will propose that its partners hold an immediate summit with the United States, European countries and other allies to discuss challenges, "starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years".

Speaking to journalists outside the White House, Trump said that Zelenskyy must say that he wants peace in order to resume negotiations.

