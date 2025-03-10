Trump's team considers easing sanctions on Russian oil, Bloomberg reports

Advisers to US President Donald Trump are reportedly discussing options for easing sanctions on Russia, including those targeting Russian oil. This move could be considered by the administration as an incentive for the Kremlin to negotiate an end to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The article, which explains the context for the expected meeting between US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, mentions that Trump’s team is exploring options for easing sanctions on Russia as part of a potential first step.

Citing "people familiar with the discussions", Bloomberg reports that Trump’s advisers are preparing potential scenarios for lifting certain sanctions imposed on Russia.

Among the options reportedly under consideration is the easing of the price cap on Russian oil.

Background:

Last week, Reuters also reported that the US is working on a plan to potentially ease sanctions against Russia as part of Donald Trump's efforts to renew ties with Moscow and end the war in Ukraine.

On 7 March, Trump threatened Russia with "large-scale sanctions" over the Kremlin’s continuation of the war.

On 4 and 5 March, reports emerged that Trump had decided to suspend all military aid to Ukraine, including shipments already en route. The US also halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

