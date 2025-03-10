All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump's team considers easing sanctions on Russian oil, Bloomberg reports

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 10 March 2025, 15:14
Trump's team considers easing sanctions on Russian oil, Bloomberg reports
Donald Trump. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Advisers to US President Donald Trump are reportedly discussing options for easing sanctions on Russia, including those targeting Russian oil. This move could be considered by the administration as an incentive for the Kremlin to negotiate an end to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The article, which explains the context for the expected meeting between US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, mentions that Trump’s team is exploring options for easing sanctions on Russia as part of a potential first step.

Advertisement:

Citing "people familiar with the discussions", Bloomberg reports that Trump’s advisers are preparing potential scenarios for lifting certain sanctions imposed on Russia.

Among the options reportedly under consideration is the easing of the price cap on Russian oil.

Background:

  • Last week, Reuters also reported that the US is working on a plan to potentially ease sanctions against Russia as part of Donald Trump's efforts to renew ties with Moscow and end the war in Ukraine.
  • On 7 March, Trump threatened Russia with "large-scale sanctions" over the Kremlin’s continuation of the war.
  • On 4 and 5 March, reports emerged that Trump had decided to suspend all military aid to Ukraine, including shipments already en route. The US also halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpoilsanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy expects strong steps from US if Russia refuses ceasefire
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
All News
Trump
Trump: US "just about" resumes intelligence sharing with Ukraine
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
17:05
Zelenskyy on mineral deal: No secrets behind the scenes, Ukraine ready to sign
17:03
Zelenskyy explains how security guarantees for Ukraine will be further discussed
16:21
Russian troops attempt to push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast: 20 Russian soldiers killed in breakthrough attempt in Sumy Oblast
16:16
Russians hit warehouse of Delivery logistics company in Sumy
15:47
Zelenskyy expects strong steps from US if Russia refuses ceasefire
15:35
China refuses to transit goods through Russia
15:31
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
15:29
Zelenskyy names main "red lines" for Ukraine
15:16
Zelenskyy explains why Ukraine agreed to 30-day ceasefire proposal in talks with US
15:11
Zelenskyy on situation in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian command is saving solider's lives
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: