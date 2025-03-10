All Sections
Starmer to convene meeting of world leaders again to discuss Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 10 March 2025, 16:30
Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold a virtual meeting of world leaders on Saturday, 15 March to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Source: Starmer's spokesperson, cited by Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting will be a follow-up to the summit earlier this month in London where Starmer announced the formation of a "coalition of the willing".

"You can expect the prime minister to host a second leaders' meeting of the coalition of the willing, building on his Lancaster House summit," the spokesperson stated.

Bloomberg reported that the meeting would include leaders from NATO countries willing to contribute military forces to the "coalition of the willing". However, the exact participants have not been disclosed.

Starmer’s spokesperson also commented on US President Donald Trump’s statement that Ukraine "may not survive" the war against Russia.

"We've always said that Ukraine, at the other end of this process, must emerge as a sovereign territory," the spokesperson said.

Background:

  • Following the London summit, French President Emmanuel Macron and Starmer proposed a one-month ceasefire in Ukraine "in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure".
  • Macron noted that such a "partial" truce would have the advantage of being measurable and enforceable, whereas the vast land front poses significant challenges. Starmer confirmed plans for a "coalition of the willing" to ensure compliance with any peace agreement concerning Ukraine, with London playing a key role.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the first steps towards a lasting peace in Ukraine could involve the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the sky and at sea, provided that Russia follows suit.

aid for UkrainewarUK
