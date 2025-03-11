Soldiers from the Ground Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces have recorded a video message to thank the American people for their military aid, which allows Ukraine to resist the Russian aggressor and protect the lives of civilians.

Source: press service for the Ground Forces Command on social media

Quote: "The soldiers of the Ground Forces thank the people of the United States for their help in defending our land and our freedom."

Details: The message was recorded in English by representatives of various units of the Ukrainian Army.

Background:

US Vice President JD Vance claimed that US President Donald Trump had felt little respect from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

CNN journalists documented 33 instances of Zelenskyy expressing gratitude to the US, American officials, or the American people for their support following the full-scale Russian invasion. This is only an approximate count, as many of Zelenskyy’s internal statements in Ukrainian were not included.

Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots have expressed their gratitude to the American people for the opportunity to effectively defend Ukrainian cities from Russian aerial terror. Ukrainian operators of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems have urged Americans to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians. The operators of a Hawk anti-aircraft missile system also joined this flash mob.

