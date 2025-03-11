Soldiers from Ukraine's Ground Forces thank people of United States for their assistance – video
Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 15:12
Soldiers from the Ground Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces have recorded a video message to thank the American people for their military aid, which allows Ukraine to resist the Russian aggressor and protect the lives of civilians.
Source: press service for the Ground Forces Command on social media
Quote: "The soldiers of the Ground Forces thank the people of the United States for their help in defending our land and our freedom."
Details: The message was recorded in English by representatives of various units of the Ukrainian Army.
Background:
- US Vice President JD Vance claimed that US President Donald Trump had felt little respect from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- CNN journalists documented 33 instances of Zelenskyy expressing gratitude to the US, American officials, or the American people for their support following the full-scale Russian invasion. This is only an approximate count, as many of Zelenskyy’s internal statements in Ukrainian were not included.
- Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots have expressed their gratitude to the American people for the opportunity to effectively defend Ukrainian cities from Russian aerial terror. Ukrainian operators of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems have urged Americans to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians. The operators of a Hawk anti-aircraft missile system also joined this flash mob.
