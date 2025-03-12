All Sections
Ceasefire discussions to begin next week – Zelenskyy's office

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 12 March 2025, 02:16
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has stated that discussions on the details of a ceasefire will begin next week.

Source: Ukrainian President's Office, citing Yermak; Ukrinform

Quote from Yermak: "We have agreed that teams will begin discussing all the details at technical expert level next week."

Details: Yermak said various security guarantee options had been discussed during the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Jeddah.

Quote from Yermak: "We considered different options today and various [options] are currently on the table. I would not like to talk about any specifics today since these consultations and talks are still ongoing... But these [must definitely be] guarantees that will one hundred per cent prevent any aggression in the future."

Details: Yermak noted that the United States will now discuss with the Russian side the proposals formulated during the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

Quote from Yermak: "After this meeting, it is the Russian side that holds the key. And the whole world will see who wants peace and who does not, but only talks about it."

Background

  • During the talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine said that it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this would apply "not only with regard to missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea but also along the entire front line".
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and that he hopes Russia will agree to it.
  • US President Donald Trump stated that he plans to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin regarding the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

