EU: It is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace

The European Union has welcomed a joint statement by Ukraine and the United States following the talks in Saudi Arabia and noted that "it is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace".

Source: a statement by Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Quote: "The European Union is ready to play its full part in supporting the upcoming steps, together with Ukraine, the United States and other partners."

Details: Kallas noted that the EU's goal is to support Ukraine in achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Quote: "The proposal of a ceasefire – if accepted by Russia – can be an important step in this direction.

It is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace."

Following the talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the ceasefire will apply "not only with regard to missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea but also along the entire front line".

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.

US President Donald Trump stated that he plans to speak with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

