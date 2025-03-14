Trump's special envoy held talks in Moscow regarding war in Ukraine

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, has held talks with Russia in Moscow. Following his visit, he is returning to the United States to discuss the results of the meeting with Trump.

Source: US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz in an interview with Fox News

Quote: "I've spoken to my counterpart, special envoy Witkoff, who is out there, and bringing things back for us to evaluate and for President Trump to make decisions on next steps."

Details: Waltz stated that the details of the talks are not being disclosed at this time. He said that Washington is assessing the prospects for resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine with "cautious optimism".

He said after Witkoff returns to the United States, the situation will be analysed and discussed with President Donald Trump, who will make decisions on the next steps.

"I am not going to announce or negotiate anything on national television, certainly not ahead of the president [Trump]," Waltz emphasised.

Background:

Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Moscow agrees with the proposal to suspend hostilities in Ukraine, but there are many questions that need to be answered within the framework of such a ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump claimed that Putin had made a "pretty positive" statement, but it hadn't been complete.

