All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump's special envoy held talks in Moscow regarding war in Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 14 March 2025, 06:58
Trump's special envoy held talks in Moscow regarding war in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, has held talks with Russia in Moscow. Following his visit, he is returning to the United States to discuss the results of the meeting with Trump.

Source: US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz in an interview with Fox News 

Quote: "I've spoken to my counterpart, special envoy Witkoff, who is out there, and bringing things back for us to evaluate and for President Trump to make decisions on next steps."

Advertisement:

Details: Waltz stated that the details of the talks are not being disclosed at this time. He said that Washington is assessing the prospects for resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine with "cautious optimism".

He said after Witkoff returns to the United States, the situation will be analysed and discussed with President Donald Trump, who will make decisions on the next steps.

"I am not going to announce or negotiate anything on national television, certainly not ahead of the president [Trump]," Waltz emphasised.

Background: 

  • Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
  • Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Moscow agrees with the proposal to suspend hostilities in Ukraine, but there are many questions that need to be answered within the framework of such a ceasefire.
  • US President Donald Trump claimed that Putin had made a "pretty positive" statement, but it hadn't been complete.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationsRussiaUSARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
Germany donates Gepard anti-aircraft systems, Vector drones and ammunition to Ukraine
Zelenskyy signs law on deploying Ukrainian Armed Forces to other countries during martial law
EU Council approves €3.5bn tranche for Ukraine
Ukrainian foreign minister states Russia has not yet provided official response to US ceasefire proposal
Trump: I will speak to Putin on Tuesday
All News
negotiations
Zelenskyy: Putin is actually preparing to reject ceasefire proposal
Ukraine and US reject Minsk-3 and frozen conflict, says head of Zelenskyy's office
Trump: Russia's refusal to agree on ceasefire will be very disappointing moment for world
RECENT NEWS
18:21
Polish foreign minister asks Polish opposition to influence Hungary's position on Ukraine
18:08
EU chief diplomat: EU to see what it can do about funding for Radio Liberty
18:02
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic states three times in a week
17:45
EXPLAINERCan France’s nuclear forces replace the US and protect all of Europe?
17:34
Canadian prime minister invites Zelenskyy to G7 summit
17:08
EU confirms US withdrawal from group investigating Russia's war crimes in Ukraine
16:35
Most Americans support Ukraine in war and believe Trump is on Russia's side – poll
16:26
UK says "significant number" of countries ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
16:13
EU chief diplomat confirms EU wants to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in military aid
16:12
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: