US state secretary cautiously optimistic about Russia-US talks, Guardian says

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes there are "reasons to be cautiously optimistic" regarding the negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Source: the Guardian, citing Rubio in a statement on 14 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rubio described the meeting between US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin in Moscow as very positive and productive.

"We’ll examine the Russian position more closely and the president will then determine what the next steps are. Suffice it to say, I think there is reason to be cautiously optimistic," he said.

Rubio noted that "we continue to recognise this is a difficult and complex situation" and stressed that "it will not be easy, it will not be simple, but we certainly feel like we’re at least some steps closer to ending this war and bringing peace".

"Obviously, we will see what Russia and others are willing to do. It’s not just Russia, obviously, it has to be acceptable to Ukraine," he added.

He added that more information would be available when Witkoff returns, after which there would be an opportunity to meet and discuss the matter, with the final decision on the next steps resting with the president.

Background:

On 13 March, Witkoff visited Moscow. The Kremlin stated that "additional signals" had been transmitted to Trump through him.

On the same day, Putin responded cautiously to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, neither rejecting it outright nor accepting it, but suggesting that Moscow might set its own conditions.

Trump said Putin had made a promising statement but insisted it was incomplete. He also said that if Russia did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it would be "a very disappointing moment for the world".

On 14 March, Trump announced that Washington had had "very good and productive discussions" with Putin.

