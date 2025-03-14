Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump believes more information will be revealed about a possible ceasefire in Ukraine next Monday, 17 March.

Source: European Pravda; Trump in interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson, published on 14 March

Details: When asked about the current situation regarding ending Russia's war against Ukraine, Trump said that, in his opinion, "it is going well."

Quote from Trump: "As you know, we have a ceasefire agreement with the Ukrainian group, and we're trying to get that [reach the same agreement] with Russia too. I think thus far itʼs gone okay. We'll know a little bit more on Monday, and it will be hopefully good."

More details: The US President declined to answer a question concerning steps in reaction to Russia's ceasefire violation, but repeated his belief in Vladimir Putin's consent.

Background:

Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin reacted cautiously to the US proposal for a ceasefire. While not rejecting it outright, he hinted that Moscow could impose its own conditions on any agreement.

Trump described Putin’s statement as "promising, but not complete". He also said that if Russia did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it would be a "disappointing moment for the world".

