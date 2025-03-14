Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
US President Donald Trump believes more information will be revealed about a possible ceasefire in Ukraine next Monday, 17 March.
Source: European Pravda; Trump in interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson, published on 14 March
Details: When asked about the current situation regarding ending Russia's war against Ukraine, Trump said that, in his opinion, "it is going well."
Quote from Trump: "As you know, we have a ceasefire agreement with the Ukrainian group, and we're trying to get that [reach the same agreement] with Russia too. I think thus far itʼs gone okay. We'll know a little bit more on Monday, and it will be hopefully good."
More details: The US President declined to answer a question concerning steps in reaction to Russia's ceasefire violation, but repeated his belief in Vladimir Putin's consent.
Background:
- Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
- Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin reacted cautiously to the US proposal for a ceasefire. While not rejecting it outright, he hinted that Moscow could impose its own conditions on any agreement.
- Trump described Putin’s statement as "promising, but not complete". He also said that if Russia did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it would be a "disappointing moment for the world".
