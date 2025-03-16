Director confirms that all Voice of America employees have been suspended

Ruslan Petrychka, Chief of the Ukrainian service of Voice of America, has shared a post from the broadcaster's director, Michael Abramowitz, confirming that VOA has suspended its broadcasting.

Quote from Petrychka: "Message from the director of Voice of America. At this time, the Ukrainian service of Voice of America has suspended broadcasting. All employees have been placed on administrative leave. What happens next is still unclear".

Details: In his post, Abramowitz mentioned that he is "deeply saddened", as this is the first time in 83 years that "Voice of America is being silenced".

Abramowitz added that 1,300 employees of the broadcaster have been sent on administrative leave.

Background:

Earlier, media outlets reported that a significant number of employees of the American international broadcaster Voice of America were placed on "administrative" leave on Saturday, which could mean the actual cessation of the broadcaster's work.

Later, former VOA employee Ostap Yarysh confirmed this information.

On 15 March, it was revealed that the Trump administration cut funding for the entire Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty network.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has already described the decision as "a massive gift to America's enemies".

