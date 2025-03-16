All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Director confirms that all Voice of America employees have been suspended

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 16 March 2025, 02:48
Director confirms that all Voice of America employees have been suspended
Voice of America office. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ruslan Petrychka, Chief of the Ukrainian service of Voice of America, has shared a post from the broadcaster's director, Michael Abramowitz, confirming that VOA has suspended its broadcasting.

Source: Petrychka on Facebook

Quote from Petrychka: "Message from the director of Voice of America. At this time, the Ukrainian service of Voice of America has suspended broadcasting. All employees have been placed on administrative leave. What happens next is still unclear".

Advertisement:

Details: In his post, Abramowitz mentioned that he is "deeply saddened", as this is the first time in 83 years that "Voice of America is being silenced". 

Abramowitz added that 1,300 employees of the broadcaster have been sent on administrative leave.

Background: 

  • Earlier, media outlets reported that a significant number of employees of the American international broadcaster Voice of America were placed on "administrative" leave on Saturday, which could mean the actual cessation of the broadcaster's work.
  • Later, former VOA employee Ostap Yarysh confirmed this information.
  • On 15 March, it was revealed that the Trump administration cut funding for the entire Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty network.
  • Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has already described the decision as "a massive gift to America's enemies".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

mediaUSA
Advertisement:
"Sorry, Emmanuel," says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing
Trump on Russia: very valuable earth which US should be dealing with
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
US State Department denies deleting data on abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
All News
media
Trump administration explains decision to cease funding for Voice of America
Radio Liberty calls funding cut-off "a massive gift to America's enemies"
Trump administration cancels funding for entire Radio Liberty network
RECENT NEWS
09:58
"Sorry, Emmanuel," says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing
09:24
Trump satisfied with conversations with Putin and Zelenskyy
09:14
Trump on Russia: very valuable earth which US should be dealing with
08:46
Russia attacks Ukraine with 171 drones overnight: 75 destroyed by air defences, 63 fail to reach their targets
08:45
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
08:19
Russians increase number of attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 10 injured, including 4 children – photos
07:38
Russia loses 1,400 soldiers on 19 March
07:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s
06:52
They set targets deep inside Russia on fire: the untold story of the 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: