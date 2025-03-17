All Sections
US secretary of state on ending Russia's war against Ukraine: there's Plan A and Plan B

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 17 March 2025, 03:58
US secretary of state on ending Russia's war against Ukraine: there's Plan A and Plan B
Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a Plan A and Plan B from the American side regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Rubio in an interview with CBS News

Quote from Rubio: "This is a complex, three-year war that's been ongoing along a very long military front, with a lot of complexity to it. 

So no one's claiming that it's easy, but I want everyone to understand, here's the plan. Plan A is, get the shooting to stop so that we can move to Plan B, phase two, which is have everybody at a table, maybe with some shuttle diplomacy, to figure out a way to permanently end this war in a way that's enduring and it respects everybody's needs and so forth."

"No one is saying that that second part is easy, but we can't get even to that second part until we get past the first part."

Details: Rubio noted that it is difficult to agree on a final end to the war while "they're shooting at each other".

That is why, Rubio added, US President Donald Trump wants a ceasefire.

Quote from Rubio: "That's what we're working on, assuming we can get that done. That won't be easy in and of itself.

We move to the second phase, which is negotiating something more enduring and permanent. 

That will be hard. It will involve a lot of hard work, concessions from both sides, but it has to happen. This war cannot continue. The president has been clear about that, and he's doing everything he can to bring it to an end."

Details: Rubio called the meeting between Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 13 March "promising".

Background

  • Witkoff stated that as part of the ceasefire talks in Ukraine, issues such as the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, access to ports and the situation in Russia's Kursk Oblast must be discussed.
  • Witkoff believes that Washington will be able to make progress in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine in the coming weeks.

