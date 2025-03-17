Zelenskyy posthumously awards Hero of Ukraine title to pilot Oleksii Mes who died in F-16 crash

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine along with the Order of the Gold Star to Ukrainian pilot Oleksii "Moonfish" Mes, who died in an F-16 crash on 26 August 2024 while engaging in combat during a Russian missile attack.

Source: Decree No. 165/2025

Quote: "For personal courage and heroism demonstrated in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree:

To posthumously award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star to Colonel Oleksii Serhiiovych Mes."

For reference: Oleksii Mes was one of the first Ukrainian pilots to master flying F-16 fighter jets. In autumn 2023, he trained in Denmark alongside other Ukrainian pilots.

Background:

