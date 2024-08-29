All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff confirms loss of F-16 fighter jet

Thursday, 29 August 2024, 19:49
Stock photo: Getty Images

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that an F-16 fighter jet crashed while repelling a Russian missile strike. The pilot was killed.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "F-16 fighter jets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were deployed to counter a Russian missile strike on Ukraine alongside units of air defence forces.

The F-16 jets proved their effectiveness in battle, shooting down four [Russian] cruise missiles.

Communication with one of the aircraft was lost as it was approaching its next target. It later turned out that the plane crashed and the pilot was killed."

Details: The General Staff said that a special commission to investigate the causes of the crash has been established and is currently working near the site of the crash.

Background:

  • On 29 August, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that an F-16 fighter jet was destroyed in a plane crash in Ukraine on Monday, 26 August.
  • Also on 29 August, Air Command Zakhid (West) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Ukrainian pilot Oleksii Mes was killed while repelling a large-scale Russian combined missile and drone attack on 26 August. 

