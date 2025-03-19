All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU leaders' summit to support creation of tribunal for Putin under Council of Europe auspices

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 19 March 2025, 14:01
EU leaders' summit to support creation of tribunal for Putin under Council of Europe auspices
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The need to bring to justice those responsible for crimes committed during Russia's war against Ukraine and recognise the importance of the process of establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine within the Council of Europe will be emphasised during the conclusions of the European Council, which will be held in Brussels on 20-21 March.

Source: draft text of the conclusions, available to European Pravda

Details: It is expected that EU leaders will call the establishment of a special tribunal under the auspices of the Council of Europe, which aims to punish those responsible for the crimes of Russia during Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, primarily Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the top leadership of the Russian Federation, an important step.

Advertisement:

It is worth noting that Hungary will not support part of the conclusions on Ukraine. It is expected to be approved by 26 out of 27 EU states.

"The European Council reaffirms the EU's strong commitment to ensuring full accountability for war crimes and other most serious crimes committed in connection with Russia's aggression against Ukraine. In this context, the progress made in establishing the special tribunal for the crimes of aggression against Ukraine within the Council of Europe is an important step," the document reads. 

Background: 

  • On 7 March, EU ministers, among other things, discussed the creation of a tribunal to punish the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which aims to bring Russian leader Vladimir Putin to justice.
  • Discussions on creating a special tribunal for Russia for the crime of aggression have been ongoing since 2022, as there is still no international court that would prosecute the crime of aggression. However, there has been no practical progress on this issue for a long time.
  • On 4 February 2025, during the 13th meeting of the Core Group on the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, a draft statute of the tribunal was approved, and an agreement was reached to launch it based on a bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe.
  • The media reported in late February that US representatives refused to name Russia as the aggressor at a meeting of the Core Group.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EURusso-Ukrainian warPutintribunal
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
EU
US assures EU it will be involved in Ukraine peace deal, Bloomberg says
EU and UK work to galvanise arms deliveries to Ukraine ahead of potential ceasefire, Bloomberg says
Politico: Some EU countries urge Brussels to create roadmap to accelerate Ukraine's membership
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: