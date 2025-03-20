All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians drop guided bombs on Sumy Oblast, killing one person and injuring another – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 20 March 2025, 10:03
Russians drop guided bombs on Sumy Oblast, killing one person and injuring another – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces dropped six guided aerial bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada in Sumy Oblast on 20 March, killing a local resident and injuring another person. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy continues launching large-scale attacks on the Krasnopillia hromada, using aerial weapons: guided bombs and drones. 

Advertisement:

On 20 March, the Russians dropped six guided bombs on the hromada. Initial reports indicate that one person was killed and another was injured as a result of the attack."

Details: The Russians damaged both an apartment building and a house, as well as a shopping centre.

Local authorities urge residents not to delay evacuation.

"Save your life and protect your loved ones!" the administration emphasised.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast

Rescue workers reported that they worked to eliminate the consequences of the airstrikes on the Krasnopillia hromada from the evening of 19 March until the morning of 20 March.

They uncovered a body while clearing the rubble from one of the houses.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast

Background:

  • On the evening of 18 March, a Russian drone crashed onto the roof of a regional clinical hospital in the city of Sumy, damaging the building and cars parked nearby.
  • On the night of 18-19 March, a Russian drone attack severely damaged yet another hospital in Sumy Oblast.
  • On 18 March, Russian forces struck an apartment building in the village of Uhroidy in Sumy Oblast, killing a 29-year-old man and injuring three others.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastaircraftcasualtieswar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
UK intelligence: Putin's new decree on Ukrainians illegally staying in Russia is way for forced Russification
Zelenskyy visits command post in Donetsk Oblast – video
Ukraine's air defence downs 100 UAVs overnight, 63 go off radar
Ultimate goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia – Trump's envoy Witkoff
UpdatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 12 people injured and 3 killed – photos, video
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians kill one and injure three more people in attack on Sumy Oblast
Another hospital in Sumy Oblast damaged in Russian nighttime drone attack
Ukraine's General Staff sheds light on situation in Sumy and Kursk oblasts
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Prague may send troops to Ukraine as part of foreign mission, Czech president says
20:19
Czech president reveals how US and Europe will share security guarantees for Ukraine
20:02
Czech president on occupied Ukrainian lands: no legal recognition for Russia
19:40
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
19:33
Lithuania considers planting anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus
19:25
Zelenskyy visits command posts in Kharkiv Oblast – video
19:09
updatedThree civilians killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
18:57
Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast: woman in serious condition
18:37
Ukraine's Air Force strikes command post in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
17:51
US removes sanctions against Russian crypto service facilitating sanctions circumvention
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: