Russians drop guided bombs on Sumy Oblast, killing one person and injuring another – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces dropped six guided aerial bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada in Sumy Oblast on 20 March, killing a local resident and injuring another person. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy continues launching large-scale attacks on the Krasnopillia hromada, using aerial weapons: guided bombs and drones.

On 20 March, the Russians dropped six guided bombs on the hromada. Initial reports indicate that one person was killed and another was injured as a result of the attack."

Details: The Russians damaged both an apartment building and a house, as well as a shopping centre.

Local authorities urge residents not to delay evacuation.

"Save your life and protect your loved ones!" the administration emphasised.

Rescue workers reported that they worked to eliminate the consequences of the airstrikes on the Krasnopillia hromada from the evening of 19 March until the morning of 20 March.

They uncovered a body while clearing the rubble from one of the houses.

Background:

On the evening of 18 March, a Russian drone crashed onto the roof of a regional clinical hospital in the city of Sumy, damaging the building and cars parked nearby.

On the night of 18-19 March, a Russian drone attack severely damaged yet another hospital in Sumy Oblast.

On 18 March, Russian forces struck an apartment building in the village of Uhroidy in Sumy Oblast, killing a 29-year-old man and injuring three others.

