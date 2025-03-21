All Sections
Explosion at burning oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai ruptures another tank – videos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 21 March 2025, 07:50
Explosion at burning oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai ruptures another tank – videos
Fire at an oil depot in Russia. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

which continues to burn following a drone attack on 19 March. Two people have been injured, the road to the city of Krasnodar has been closed and residents of the area have been advised not to go outside.

Source: Krasnodar Krai Operations Centre, a Russian authority; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS; Russian Telegram channels

Quote from operations centre: "While extinguishing the fire at the oil depot, an explosion of petroleum products and a release of burning oil occurred due to the rupture of a burning tank in the Kavkazsky district. Three fire appliances were damaged and two firefighters were injured as a result."

Details: It was reported that the fire had spread to another tank.

"This means that two tanks are burning now, along with isolation valves, petroleum products in a containment area around the tanks and the portion of burning petroleum products ejected beyond the tanks by the explosion. The total area of the fire has increased to 10,000 sq m," the operations centre reported.

It was noted that 456 firefighters and 181 fire appliances were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The road towards Krasnodar has been closed. Authorities have advised residents of the Kavkazsky district, where the oil depot is burning, to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

Background:

  • On 19 March, drones attacked the Naftatrans oil depot in the village of Kavkazskaya. At the time, the oil depot contained 100,000 tonnes of petroleum products – five tanks storing 20,000 cubic metres each.
  • According to the Astra Telegram channel, a pipeline between two tanks at the oil depot was damaged in the attack by five drones. One of the tanks caught fire several hours after the attack.
  • This oil depot is connected to a railway oil terminal and a connecting pipeline leading to Kropotkin oil pumping station 6, which is part of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system. From there, the oil is transported to Novorossiysk.
  • Thirteen kilometres from this oil depot is the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station, which was put out of operation by a drone attack on 17 February.

