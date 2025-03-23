All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Mariya YemetsSunday, 23 March 2025, 17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Getty Images

A meeting between Ukrainian and US delegations has begun in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We’ve started the meeting with the American team in Riyadh. We are implementing the President of Ukraine’s directive to bring a just peace closer and to strengthen security.

Advertisement:

The agenda includes proposals to protect energy facilities and critical infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Today, we’re working through a number of complex technical issues — our delegation includes energy experts as well as military representatives from the naval and air components."

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier stated that the meeting would be used to "determine the parameters of the proposals for various ceasefire regimes currently under discussion".
  • Ahead of the anticipated US–Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia, US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff once again said he believed the Kremlin leader was committed to peace and did not see Russia as a threat to the rest of Europe.
  • On 22 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the military cabinet in Kharkiv, during which preparations for the meeting between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Saudi Arabia on 23 March were discussed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Saudi ArabiaUSAnegotiationsRustem Umierov
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
All News
Saudi Arabia
US-Russian delegations begin meeting in Saudi Arabia, media reports say
Meeting in Saudi Arabia between Ukraine and US teams concludes
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
RECENT NEWS
12:16
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
12:08
Italian PM sceptical about sending "reassurance force" to Ukraine
11:07
Two Russians and Belarusian win World Press Photo 2025 award – Ukrainian photographer community reacts
10:45
Russia destroys almost all infrastructure in Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, 150 people remain
10:14
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
09:46
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
09:18
Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
08:20
Over 200 combat clashes on front line, with 68 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:13
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
07:53
Russians damage infrastructure facility and agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: