Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh

A meeting between Ukrainian and US delegations has begun in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We’ve started the meeting with the American team in Riyadh. We are implementing the President of Ukraine’s directive to bring a just peace closer and to strengthen security.

The agenda includes proposals to protect energy facilities and critical infrastructure.

Today, we’re working through a number of complex technical issues — our delegation includes energy experts as well as military representatives from the naval and air components."

Background:

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier stated that the meeting would be used to "determine the parameters of the proposals for various ceasefire regimes currently under discussion".

Ahead of the anticipated US–Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia, US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff once again said he believed the Kremlin leader was committed to peace and did not see Russia as a threat to the rest of Europe.

On 22 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the military cabinet in Kharkiv, during which preparations for the meeting between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Saudi Arabia on 23 March were discussed.

