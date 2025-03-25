Zelenskyy: Dialogue with Russia and US on territories will be difficult

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that no agreements have been made with Ukraine regarding the territories, but it is clear that the US and Russia are discussing these issues.

Source: Zelenskyy in a conversation with Ukrainian journalists aired by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote: "I think the American side is discussing territories with the Russians... We're concerned that it’s the United States that should have influence on Russia, not vice versa. That's the key thing for us. President Trump has enough power, tools, sanctions, etc. to push Putin into ending this war. We're concerned when they discuss something about us without us."

Advertisement:

Details: However, Zelenskyy believes that, based on statements from officials and media reports, it is clear that Moscow and Washington are raising the issue of territories.

"And there have been no agreements with us on the territory. They know this is a sensitive issue. I've been saying this from the very beginning.

I believe it will be the most difficult to [negotiate] with the Russians on two matters: a complete ceasefire... and the issue of territories because the Russians do not want to end this war," he added.

Advertisement:

Background:

The White House released two separate statements following expert-level negotiations with representatives of Ukraine and Russia from 23 to 25 March.

Ukraine and the US agreed to ensure safe shipping in the Black Sea, and any movement of Russian military vessels beyond the eastern part of the Black Sea will be considered a violation of the "spirit of this agreement".

Ukraine and the US also agreed "to develop measures for implementing the presidents' agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Ukraine and Russia".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!