Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to hold new meetings "soon"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the next rounds of meetings between Ukrainian and American delegations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in a conversation with journalists on 25 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked if the next rounds of Ukraine-US talks have been scheduled, Zelenskyy said: "We agreed that they will take place. Soon."

Background:

Ukrainian and US delegations held meetings in Riyadh on 23 and 25 March, before and after the meeting between the US and Russian delegations.

After discussions in Saudi Arabia on 25 March, the delegations from the United States, Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement to work towards a truce in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes targeting energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov stated that additional technical consultations are needed to implement the agreements on halting attacks in the Black Sea and on energy facilities.

Meanwhile, Russia has put forward a number of demands related to the easing of sanctions in order to agree to a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

