Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to hold new meetings "soon"

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 25 March 2025, 19:51
Zelenskyy. Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the next rounds of meetings between Ukrainian and American delegations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in a conversation with journalists on 25 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked if the next rounds of Ukraine-US talks have been scheduled, Zelenskyy said: "We agreed that they will take place. Soon."

Background:

  • Ukrainian and US delegations held meetings in Riyadh on 23 and 25 March, before and after the meeting between the US and Russian delegations.
  • After discussions in Saudi Arabia on 25 March, the delegations from the United States, Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement to work towards a truce in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes targeting energy infrastructure.
  • Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov stated that additional technical consultations are needed to implement the agreements on halting attacks in the Black Sea and on energy facilities.
  • Meanwhile, Russia has put forward a number of demands related to the easing of sanctions in order to agree to a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

