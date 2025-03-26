All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Norwegian foreign minister and minister of labour and social inclusion arrive in Kyiv on visit

Mariya Yemets, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 March 2025, 10:05
Norwegian foreign minister and minister of labour and social inclusion arrive in Kyiv on visit
Photo: Espen Barth Eide on X (Twitter)

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Tonje Brenna, Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion, have arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

Source: Norwegian tabloid newspaper VG, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian ministers arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 26 March, VG reported.

Advertisement:

"We've come to Kyiv at a critical time for Ukraine. The war is unfolding at an intense pace and both sides are preparing their positions for negotiations that could lead to peace talks," said Barth Eide.

He stressed the need to start planning for the post-war period now.

"Norwegian support must be long-term and I believe it's important to consider how we will continue to assist Ukraine afterwards. I hope that one day, our support will go beyond large amounts of ammunition," the foreign minister said.

Advertisement:

This is Brenna's first visit to Ukraine, during which she plans to discuss preparations for the eventual return of Ukrainians with temporary protection in Norway.

"For me, it's about understanding the needs. We want the 90,000 Ukrainians in Norway to be best prepared to return to their country, which will one day be rebuilt," she noted.

"We want those currently studying to complete their education. Ukrainian youth in Norway should use this time to develop skills that align with Ukraine’s future needs. I will discuss with the Ukrainian government what will be required to ensure a functional society after years of war," the minister explained.

Background: 

  • Last week, on 20 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Norway following a nearly two-day stay in Helsinki.
  • In mid-March, the Nordic defence ministers met with their Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umierov, in Helsinki.
  • In early March, Norway agreed to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8 billion this year.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NorwayUkrainediplomatic ties
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
Norway
Zelenskyy arrives in Norway
Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year
Norway to increase financial support for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: