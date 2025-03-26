Norwegian foreign minister and minister of labour and social inclusion arrive in Kyiv on visit

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Tonje Brenna, Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion, have arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

Source: Norwegian tabloid newspaper VG, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian ministers arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 26 March, VG reported.

Advertisement:

"We've come to Kyiv at a critical time for Ukraine. The war is unfolding at an intense pace and both sides are preparing their positions for negotiations that could lead to peace talks," said Barth Eide.

He stressed the need to start planning for the post-war period now.

"Norwegian support must be long-term and I believe it's important to consider how we will continue to assist Ukraine afterwards. I hope that one day, our support will go beyond large amounts of ammunition," the foreign minister said.

Advertisement:

This is Brenna's first visit to Ukraine, during which she plans to discuss preparations for the eventual return of Ukrainians with temporary protection in Norway.

"For me, it's about understanding the needs. We want the 90,000 Ukrainians in Norway to be best prepared to return to their country, which will one day be rebuilt," she noted.

"We want those currently studying to complete their education. Ukrainian youth in Norway should use this time to develop skills that align with Ukraine’s future needs. I will discuss with the Ukrainian government what will be required to ensure a functional society after years of war," the minister explained.

Background:

Last week, on 20 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Norway following a nearly two-day stay in Helsinki.

In mid-March, the Nordic defence ministers met with their Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umierov, in Helsinki.

In early March, Norway agreed to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8 billion this year.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!