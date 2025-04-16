All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's defence forces regain positions near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 00:42
Ukraine's defence forces regain positions near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
The city of Pokrovsk on the map. Map: DeepState

Ukrainian forces have regained control of positions near the village of Vidrodzhennia, close to Pokrovsk, as well as in the vicinity of Dniproenerhiia on the Novopavlivka front. Meanwhile, Russian troops have advanced near Nadiivka and Sukha Balka.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: DeepState reported that Ukraine's defence forces had retaken previously lost positions near Vidrodzhennia, located three kilometres south of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian units have also pushed the Russians back near Dniproenerhiia on the Novopavlivka front.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, the situation on the Pokrovsk front remains tense. Russian troops have made some tactical advances near Nadiivka and Sukha Balka.

Background:

  • On 15 April, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, commander of a tactical group on one of the fronts in Donetsk Oblast, said that Ukrainian troops regained control of the village of Dniproenerhiia in Volnovakha district.
  • On 14 April, DeepState reported that Russian troops had been active near the village of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast in the last few days.
  • On the night of 11-12 April, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced near the village of Kotliarivka, which is located only about five kilometres from the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
  • On 11 April, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced deeper into Ukrainian positions in the village of Uspenivka, which is located six kilometres from the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationDonetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warwar
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
occupation
ECHR examines case on illegal adoption of Ukrainian children from Crimea by Russians
Russians advance in Donetsk and Kursk oblasts – DeepState
Russians advance in several settlements in Ukraine's east – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: