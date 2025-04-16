Ukraine's defence forces regain positions near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

The city of Pokrovsk on the map. Map: DeepState

Ukrainian forces have regained control of positions near the village of Vidrodzhennia, close to Pokrovsk, as well as in the vicinity of Dniproenerhiia on the Novopavlivka front. Meanwhile, Russian troops have advanced near Nadiivka and Sukha Balka.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: DeepState reported that Ukraine's defence forces had retaken previously lost positions near Vidrodzhennia, located three kilometres south of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian units have also pushed the Russians back near Dniproenerhiia on the Novopavlivka front.

Meanwhile, the situation on the Pokrovsk front remains tense. Russian troops have made some tactical advances near Nadiivka and Sukha Balka.

Background:

On 15 April, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, commander of a tactical group on one of the fronts in Donetsk Oblast, said that Ukrainian troops regained control of the village of Dniproenerhiia in Volnovakha district.

On 14 April, DeepState reported that Russian troops had been active near the village of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast in the last few days.

On the night of 11-12 April, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced near the village of Kotliarivka, which is located only about five kilometres from the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On 11 April, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced deeper into Ukrainian positions in the village of Uspenivka, which is located six kilometres from the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

