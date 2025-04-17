All Sections
Russian large-scale attack on Dnipro: 2 adults and 17-year-old girl killed, 30 people injured – photos

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukThursday, 17 April 2025, 08:10
Russian large-scale attack on Dnipro: 2 adults and 17-year-old girl killed, 30 people injured – photos
Fire at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on the morning of 17 April that the death toll from the Russian UAV attack on Dnipro had risen to three, including a 17-year-old girl.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram 

Quote: "The enemy attacked the city of Dnipro with UAVs late in the evening [on 16 April].  The Russians took the lives of three people, including one child. Early reports indicate that 28 people have been injured, including four children."

Details: Residential and student accommodation buildings, buildings at an educational institution and a food processing plant as well as cars were damaged.

 
Burnt-out car
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Several fires broke out in the city due to the UAV attack. All of them have now been extinguished.

 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: Later, Lysak reported that 30 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack, including five children. Sixteen people are in medical facilities, one of them in a critical condition.

One of the scenes of the attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"A dozen apartment buildings and just as many houses were damaged in the city. An educational institution building, a student accommodation building and a secondary school were damaged. A food plant, a post office, a print shop, an office building, shops and nearly a dozen and a half cars were also affected," he reported.

 
Fire at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Lysak added that air defence forces had destroyed 10 drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a 17-year-old girl, Veronika, was among those killed in the Russian attack on Dnipro.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

