Russian large-scale attack on Dnipro: 2 adults and 17-year-old girl killed, 30 people injured – photos

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on the morning of 17 April that the death toll from the Russian UAV attack on Dnipro had risen to three, including a 17-year-old girl.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the city of Dnipro with UAVs late in the evening [on 16 April]. The Russians took the lives of three people, including one child. Early reports indicate that 28 people have been injured, including four children."

Details: Residential and student accommodation buildings, buildings at an educational institution and a food processing plant as well as cars were damaged.

Burnt-out car Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Several fires broke out in the city due to the UAV attack. All of them have now been extinguished.

Firefighter extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: Later, Lysak reported that 30 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack, including five children. Sixteen people are in medical facilities, one of them in a critical condition.

One of the scenes of the attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"A dozen apartment buildings and just as many houses were damaged in the city. An educational institution building, a student accommodation building and a secondary school were damaged. A food plant, a post office, a print shop, an office building, shops and nearly a dozen and a half cars were also affected," he reported.

Fire at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Lysak added that air defence forces had destroyed 10 drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a 17-year-old girl, Veronika, was among those killed in the Russian attack on Dnipro.

