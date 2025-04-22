All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy describes Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities as cynical, calls for ceasefire – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 22 April 2025, 16:27
Zelenskyy describes Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities as cynical, calls for ceasefire – video
A burning car. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

As Russia continues its terror against Ukraine’s civilian population, Kyiv has reminded the world that its proposal for a full ceasefire remains on the table, as does its proposal to halt attacks on civilian targets.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy said rescue operations are currently ongoing in the city of Kharkiv following a drone strike by Russian forces.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Earlier today Zaporizhzhia was also brutally struck with aerial bombs. Ordinary residential buildings were damaged. Tragically, a civilian woman was killed… More than 20 people were wounded in this attack alone, including 4 children.

 
A person injured in a Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Overnight, Russian drones struck Odesa. Throughout the day, there were also strikes on Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and our southern regions.

All of this is deliberate Russian terror that can be stopped with a single order, an order in Russia and for the Russian army. Easter proved that when there were no air-raid alerts in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Ukraine proposed to extend the ceasefire after Easter and make it comprehensive. Our proposal to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure remains on the table as well. What’s needed is genuine readiness from Russia to engage in this conversation. There are and will be no impasses on the Ukrainian side."

Background: 

  • On the afternoon of 22 April, Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 19 adults and 4 children, damaging a high-rise building and setting cars on fire.
  • Seven people were injured following a Russian strike on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the same day.
  • Also on Tuesday, Russian troops bombarded four districts in the city of Kharkiv with attack drones, and the city authorities recorded 12 strikes. Nine people were reported injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationswarZelenskyyRussia
Advertisement:
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
Two children of Kyiv doctor among people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Exhumation of remains of Poles killed in 1945 begins in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
All News
negotiations
Chairman of Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People: Trump is testing Ukraine with messages about territorial concessions
Zelenskyy announces meeting with allies in London on peace deal suggestions
Trump promises to reveal details of "peace deal" between Russia and Ukraine within three days
RECENT NEWS
20:14
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
20:07
UK to buy New Zealand-made SYOS Aerospace drones for Ukraine in US$40m deal – photos
19:51
Women no longer go out to work, fearing rape by Wagner mercenaries: how Russia is colonising Africa
19:10
US to present demands to Russia as part of its "peace proposals" – Bloomberg
18:42
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
18:34
EU to unveil roadmap to phase out Russian energy imports
18:17
Su-30SM fighter jet destroyed in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, reports Ukraine's intelligence – video
18:14
FT: NATO chief will urge US not to force Ukraine into unfavourable peace deal
18:06
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence exposes Russians who took almost 360,000 archive documents from Kherson
18:05
Now is not the time to discuss Crimea's status, says Macron
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: