Zelenskyy describes Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities as cynical, calls for ceasefire – video

As Russia continues its terror against Ukraine’s civilian population, Kyiv has reminded the world that its proposal for a full ceasefire remains on the table, as does its proposal to halt attacks on civilian targets.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy said rescue operations are currently ongoing in the city of Kharkiv following a drone strike by Russian forces.

Quote: "Earlier today Zaporizhzhia was also brutally struck with aerial bombs. Ordinary residential buildings were damaged. Tragically, a civilian woman was killed… More than 20 people were wounded in this attack alone, including 4 children.

A person injured in a Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Overnight, Russian drones struck Odesa. Throughout the day, there were also strikes on Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and our southern regions.

All of this is deliberate Russian terror that can be stopped with a single order, an order in Russia and for the Russian army. Easter proved that when there were no air-raid alerts in Ukraine.

Ukraine proposed to extend the ceasefire after Easter and make it comprehensive. Our proposal to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure remains on the table as well. What’s needed is genuine readiness from Russia to engage in this conversation. There are and will be no impasses on the Ukrainian side."

Background:

On the afternoon of 22 April, Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 19 adults and 4 children, damaging a high-rise building and setting cars on fire.

Seven people were injured following a Russian strike on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the same day.

Also on Tuesday, Russian troops bombarded four districts in the city of Kharkiv with attack drones, and the city authorities recorded 12 strikes. Nine people were reported injured.

