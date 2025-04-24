Russian strike injures two railway workers, damages tracks and infrastructure

A train driver and a conductor have been injured and railway tracks and office buildings have been damaged in a Russian combined attack on the night of 23-24 April.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "The enemy once again targeted railway infrastructure last night. Two railway workers have been injured in a combined Russian attack on Ukraine: a conductor in Zhytomyr and a driver in Kyiv."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia noted that both workers are in a stable condition and are being examined by doctors.

In addition, service tracks as well as office and maintenance buildings were damaged in the city of Kyiv and in Kharkiv Oblast due to the attack.

"Trains are continuing to run on schedule," Ukrzaliznytsia concluded.

Background:

Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. Air defence systems were responding.

As of 06:00, nine people had been killed and 63 injured in the city of Kyiv, including six children and a pregnant woman. Hits on civilian infrastructure had also been recorded.

Two people were injured and several five-storey residential buildings, shops, warehouses, a public transport stop and cars were damaged in a combined Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.

